INGLORIOUS Announce January / February UK Headline Tour; New Album Due In 2019

Following their show stealing mainstage performance at Download festival 2018, Inglorious are pleased to announce a full UK tour across January and February 2019. The band will be bringing their stunning live performance to venues across the UK to support the forthcoming release of their new studio album.

Nathan James says “I cannot believe we get to play THE Shepherds Bush Empire on this tour! One of my favourite venues of all time. I'm so excited to share this new album with everyone as well as the big tunes from our first and second albums.”

Tour dates:

January (with City Of Thieves)

28 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

29 - Bristol, UK - Academy

31 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

February (with City Of Thieves)

1 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire

2 - Birmingham, UK - Institute (Frontiers Rock UK Festival)

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Newcastle, UK - Boilershop

7 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

8 - Bingley, UK - Arts Centre

The band have spent 2018 locked away recording their forthcoming studio album, Ride To Nowhere, again mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith). The first music from the album is set for release imminently, in late 2018, with the full album release coming in early 2019. The album will be released through Frontiers Music Srl.