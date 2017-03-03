INGLORIOUS Debut “I Don’t Need Your Loving” Music Video

British hard rockers, Inglorious, will release their new album, Inglorious II, on May 12th. A new music video for the album cut, “I Don’t Need Your Loving”, can be found below.

Produced by the band and mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith), Inglorious II is set to further enhance the standing of this remarkable band. From the body blow riffs of “Read All About It”, to the beautiful melodies of upcoming first single “I Don’t Need Your Loving”, from the groove of “High Class Woman” to the classic feeling ballad “Making Me Pay”, this is an album that shows the bands influences stem from iconic rock and roll shrine of rock albums from the 1970s - many years before the band members were born - merged with a truly contemporary feel. Driving riffs and instant melodies all overlaid with the unique and powerful vocals of Nathan James.

“We are so excited to release our second album. This one is very special to us and we had so much fun writing it in Somerset and recording it in Liverpool! I still cannot believe Kevin Shirley mixed it. We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it and can't wait to hear people singing these new tunes at our upcoming shows and festivals!” - Nathan James, Inglorious.

Tracklisting:

“I Don't Need Your Loving”

“Taking The Blame”

“Tell Me Why”

“Read All About It”

“Change Is Coming”

“Making Me Pay”

“Hell Or High Water”

“No Good For You”

“I Got A Feeling”

“Black Magic”

“Faraway”

“High Class Woman”

“I Don’t Need Your Loving” video:

“Read All About It” lyric video:

The album will be released as a standard CD and also as a Deluxe 2CD/DVD edition. The DVD will feature a previously unavailable live performance from Download Festival 2016 plus extra bonus content, including videos for "I Don't Need Your Loving" and "Taking The Blame".

DVD Content:

Live At Donington:

“Until I Die”

“Breakaway”

“High Flying Gypsy”

“No Good For You”

“Holy Water”

“Warning”

“Unaware”

Special Features:

Inglorious EPK

“Taking The Blame” Music Video

“I Don't Need Your Loving” Music Video

Behind The Scenes

A vinyl release will also be made available.

Consummate live performers the band already have a number of high profile shows confirmed, with more to follow through 2017. Dates listed below.

June

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Festival

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Festival

24 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival 2017

August

19 - Tilford, UK - Weyfest Festival

2016 was a stunning year for UK five-piece Inglorious. Their eponymous debut album was released in February. The album received widespread critical acclaim at press, multiple A lists at radio and a lauded performance on Vintage TV. The band toured across the world, with numerous high profile shows in the UK and Europe - including show stopping performances at Download Festival 2016 and Ramblin' Man Fair 2016, support slots for The Winery Dogs and The Dead Daisies, and culminating with a support slot for Steel Panther's European Arena tour in October and a co-headline UK tour with labelmates Last In Line in November 2016.

Formed in February 2014, the band is fronted by Nathan James, who made a name for himself having sung for the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Scorpions guitar legend Uli Jon Roth. Nathan was looking for like-minded musicians that desired to make incredible rock music in a very honest fashion. The band's lineup on Inglorious II was completed by rhythm guitarist Wil Taylor, lead guitarist Andreas Eriksson, bassist Colin Parkinson and drummer Phil Beaver.

The band have also announced the departure of album guitarist Wil Taylor right after the end of the new album's recording. They are delighted to announce that for 2017 and moving forward they are reuniting with original member Drew Lowe on guitar, who is joining the band as a permanent member. Full details in the clip below: