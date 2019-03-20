INGLORIOUS Debuts "Glory Days" Music Video

Inglorious have released a video for "Glory Days", a track from their third studio album, Ride To Nowhere, released earlier this year via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album via the Frontiers online shop, Limited Edition White Vinyl - exclusive to the Inglorious online shop, and watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

"Where Are You Now?"

"Freak Show"

"Never Alone"

"Tomorrow"

"Queen"

"Liar"

"Time To Go"

"I Don’t Know You"

"While She Sleeps"

"Ride To Nowhere"

"Glory Days"

"Glory Days" video:

"I Don’t Know You" video:

"Ride To Nowhere":

"Where Are You Now?" video: