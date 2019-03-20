INGLORIOUS Debuts "Glory Days" Music Video
March 20, 2019, 2 hours ago
Inglorious have released a video for "Glory Days", a track from their third studio album, Ride To Nowhere, released earlier this year via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album via the Frontiers online shop, Limited Edition White Vinyl - exclusive to the Inglorious online shop, and watch the new video below.
Tracklisting:
"Where Are You Now?"
"Freak Show"
"Never Alone"
"Tomorrow"
"Queen"
"Liar"
"Time To Go"
"I Don’t Know You"
"While She Sleeps"
"Ride To Nowhere"
"Glory Days"
"Glory Days" video:
"I Don’t Know You" video:
"Ride To Nowhere":
"Where Are You Now?" video: