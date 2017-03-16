INGLORIOUS Launch EPK Video For New Inglorious II Album

British hard rockers, Inglorious, released their new album, Inglorious II, on May 12th. A new EPK (Electronic Press Kit) can be seen below:

Produced by the band and mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith), Inglorious II further enhances the standing of this remarkable band. From the body blow riffs of “Read All About It”, to the beautiful melodies of upcoming first single “I Don’t Need Your Loving”, from the groove of “High Class Woman” to the classic feeling ballad “Making Me Pay”, this is an album that shows the bands influences stem from iconic rock and roll shrine of rock albums from the 1970s - many years before the band members were born - merged with a truly contemporary feel. Driving riffs and instant melodies all overlaid with the unique and powerful vocals of Nathan James.

Tracklisting:

“I Don't Need Your Loving”

“Taking The Blame”

“Tell Me Why”

“Read All About It”

“Change Is Coming”

“Making Me Pay”

“Hell Or High Water”

“No Good For You”

“I Got A Feeling”

“Black Magic”

“Faraway”

“High Class Woman”

“I Don’t Need Your Loving” video:

“Read All About It” lyric video:

The album is available as a standard CD and also as a Deluxe 2CD/DVD edition. The DVD features a previously unavailable live performance from Download Festival 2016 plus extra bonus content, including videos for "I Don't Need Your Loving" and "Taking The Blame".

DVD Content:

Live At Donington:

“Until I Die”

“Breakaway”

“High Flying Gypsy”

“No Good For You”

“Holy Water”

“Warning”

“Unaware”

Special Features:

Inglorious EPK

“Taking The Blame” Music Video

“I Don't Need Your Loving” Music Video

Behind The Scenes

Consummate live performers the band already have a number of high profile shows confirmed, with more to follow through 2017. Dates listed below.

June

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest Festival

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Festival

24 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival 2017

August

19 - Tilford, UK - Weyfest Festival