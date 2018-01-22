INGLORIOUS Perform "Breakaway" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming
January 22, 2018, 8 hours ago
Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Breakaway" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.
Previously posted footage from the session can be seen below:
The band are on the road with Steel Panther for some UK dates (label mates Wayward Sons will also be there). Dates include:
January
22 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, United
23 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
24 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United
26 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United
27 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom