INGLORIOUS Perform "Breakaway" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming

January 22, 2018, 8 hours ago

news hard rock inglorious

INGLORIOUS Perform "Breakaway" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming

Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Breakaway" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.

Previously posted footage from the session can be seen below:

The band are on the road with Steel Panther for some UK dates (label mates Wayward Sons​ will also be there). Dates include:

January
22 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, United
23 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
24 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United
26 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United
27 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

Featured Video

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

Latest Reviews