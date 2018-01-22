INGLORIOUS Perform "Breakaway" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming

Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Breakaway" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.

Previously posted footage from the session can be seen below:

The band are on the road with Steel Panther for some UK dates (label mates Wayward Sons​ will also be there). Dates include:

January

22 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, United

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

24 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United

26 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United

27 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom