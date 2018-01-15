INGLORIOUS Perform "Making Me Pay" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming
Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Making Me Pay" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.
Watch the band perform "Until I Die" in the previously posted clip below:
The band will head out with Steel Panther for some UK dates soon (label mates Wayward Sons will also be there). Dates include:
January
20 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, United Kingdom
22 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, United
23 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
24 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United
26 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United
27 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom