INGLORIOUS Perform "Making Me Pay" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming

Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Making Me Pay" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.

Watch the band perform "Until I Die" in the previously posted clip below:

The band will head out with Steel Panther for some UK dates soon (label mates Wayward Sons​ will also be there). Dates include:

January

20 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, United Kingdom

22 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, United

23 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

24 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, United

26 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, United

27 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom