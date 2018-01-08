INGLORIOUS Perform "Until I Die" At YouTube Space London; Live Acoustic Video Streaming
January 8, 2018, 5 hours ago
Video footage of British hard rockers, Inglorious, performing "Until I Die" at YouTube Space London is available for streaming below.
Says the band: "A few months ago we were lucky enough to go down to the YouTube Space London and record an acoustic session. We will be sharing a track from the session every Monday for the next four weeks! Here's the first track from the session, 'Until I Die'!"