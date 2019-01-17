INGLORIOUS Premiers "I Don't Know You" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release Ride To Nowhere, the third studio album by Inglorious, on January 25th. A music video for the album track "I Don't Know You" is available for streaming below.

In amongst their touring commitments, Inglorious spent 2018 writing and recording their third studio album, Ride To Nowhere. A much darker, more reflective album than their previous releases, the new songs further hone the Inglorious sound - the pulsating rhythms, driving guitars and infectious vocal melodies.

“This album is different in many ways. The songs came about very quickly. As with all our songs we start with a riff, and this time having new guitarist Drew added a new and heavier feel to a couple of songs. We wrote the basics mostly together all in one room on acoustic guitars and then I went away and crafted the stories I wanted to tell. For me this album is very personal. I am for the first time writing about a lot of my feelings, relationships and losses...” - Nathan James

“On this album I feel that the songs are a true reflection of what we’ve been through over the past few years - both as a band and as individuals. You’ve got the highs, the lows and lessons learned along the way. The making of this album was at a time when we all had our own personal situations and changes to deal with. I feel that this definitely comes through on the recordings and particularly songs like ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Where Are You Now?’ and ‘Glory Days”. - Colin Parkinson

The recording of Ride To Nowhere involves for the first time new guitarist Drew Lowe, who says, “The album is the next step for the band in maturity. Being that it's my first, I wasn't sure what to expect, but as soon as we started we knew what type of record was coming. Hopefully the fans will love it as they follow us on the musical journey.”

From the body blow riffs of the first single “Where Are You Now?”, to the beautiful melodies and bluesy overtones of “I Don’t Know You,” from the assault of “Freak Show” to the acoustic ballad “Glory Days”, Ride To Nowhere is an absolute gem of an album, showing not only all the influences from iconic rock albums of the 70’s, but also offering the band’s own sound and interpretation. As with Inglorious “II”, the album was mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith).

“There’s a lot of variety on this album, more so than the previous ones and that I really like. Sonically I think it sounds more fresh, contemporary in a sense and that goes for a bunch of songs on the album as well. Just the singles alone are different than how we’ve sounded in the past, but still have the Inglorious feel and vibe! Lastly I also think that musically it’s better than the previous albums, everyone plays very tasteful, soulful and collectively I feel that it’s perfect!” - Andreas Eriksson

“We’re all really happy with the way the new record sounds and look forward to seeing how the fans receive it. I personally can’t wait to play the new material live on the road!”- Phil Beaver

The album will be released on CD, Limited Edition Box Set (CD + T-shirt “L" size), Vinyl, Limited Edition Crystal Vinyl - exclusive to Frontiers online shop, Limited Edition White Vinyl - exclusive to the Inglorious online shop.

All vinyls are gatefold sleeve.

Tracklisting:

"Where Are You Now?"

"Freak Show"

"Never Alone"

"Tomorrow"

"Queen"

"Liar"

"Time To Go"

"I Don’t Know You"

"While She Sleeps"

"Ride To Nowhere"

"Glory Days"

"I Don’t Know You" video:

"Ride To Nowhere":

"Where Are You Now?" video:

Following their show stealing main stage performance at Download festival 2018, Inglorious have also announced a full UK tour. The band will be bringing their stunning live performance to venues across the UK to support the release of Ride To Nowhere. Full dates are as follows:

January (with City Of Thieves)

28 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

29 - Bristol, UK - Academy

31 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

February (with City Of Thieves)

1 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire

2 - Birmingham, UK - Institute (Frontiers Rock UK Festival)

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Newcastle, UK - Boilershop

7 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

8 - Bingley, UK - Arts Centre

Tickets on-sale now from all usual outlets.