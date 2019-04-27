INGLORIOUS Share "Glory Days" Live Video From Frontiers VIP Party

INGLORIOUS Share "Glory Days" Live Video From Frontiers VIP Party

Inglorious have released live footage of their latest single, "Glory Days", from the Frontiers VIP Party at the Devoro Hotel in Italy below:

 

Inglorious released their third studio album, Ride To Nowhere, earlier this year via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album via the Frontiers online shop, Limited Edition White Vinyl - exclusive to the Inglorious online shop.

Tracklisting:

"Where Are You Now?"
"Freak Show"
"Never Alone"
"Tomorrow"
"Queen"
"Liar"
"Time To Go"
"I Don’t Know You"
"While She Sleeps"
"Ride To Nowhere"
"Glory Days"

"Glory Days" video:

"I Don’t Know You" video:

"Ride To Nowhere":

"Where Are You Now?" video:



