INGLORIOUS, WAYWARD SONS, VEGA And More Confirmed For Frontiers Rock UK Festival

Following successful label festivals in Milan, Los Angeles and Stockholm, Frontiers Music announces Frontiers Rock UK, a new event presented by Frontiers and The Academy Group, which will be held at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on February 2nd, 2019.

Frontiers Rock UK features some of the hottest acts signed to the label, with six bands comprising a spectacular bill of UK based talent.

Confirmed for the festival are: Inglorious, Wayward Sons, Vega, Bigfoot, Doomsday Outlaw, City Of Thieves.

Check out an event page here, and get tickets here.