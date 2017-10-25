INIQUITY Releases 1996 Debut Serenadium; Announce Final Show In Copenhagen

Danish death metal cult band Iniquity will rerelease their classic 1996 debut album Serenadium on CD and LP on November 10th via Mighty Music and will play their final show in Copenhagen on the same day.

Iniquity is one of the first death metal bands to emerge from Denmark. Established in 1989, the band were pioneers in the genre and made quite an impact with their albums worldwide. The debut album Serenadium from 1996 is by many death metal fanatics considered a classic album. The story of Iniquity is known to have been very chaotic with many line-up changes, drug and alcohol abuse, bad luck, bad decisions, and in 2011, founding member Brian Petrowsky died, just 37 years old. Besides Serenadium, the band released The Hidden Lore MCD in 1998, Five Across The Eyes in 1999 and finally Grime in 2001. After many years of silence, the band came back from the grave in 2013 to perform a few shows with The Hidden Lore lineup. In connection with the 20 year re-release of Serenadium the band will perform their last ever gig in Copenhagen on November 10th with special guests.

"Finally it's here... Both fans and the band has been waiting for this for 20 years. Our debut album Serenadium from 1996 is coming out on vinyl through our old trusty label Mighty Music who've released all previous iniquity releases as well! Needless to say we are very excited by this and despite us actually laying the band to rest in 2016 we will of course be back to play a few shows in connection with this - as a final salute to the band and to the people who've helped build this monster. We hope this release will please the fans - old and new - maybe even make a few youngster turn their heads! 'Serenadium of the deathless, you will slowly transpire...' and so will we.” Martin Rosendahl, Iniquity

"This was the first ever album I released. I was 19 years old when I signed Iniquity, knew close to nothing about the music business, and used most of my savings to fund everything around this album. It was released it on my old label Emanzipation Productions back in 1996 and made quite a stir in the international death metal scene. I of course have a lot of memories about Serenadium, mostly good but also quite a few bad once, since it was a very turbulent time in the band. But you can't take away the fact that is a classic death metal in all aspects and it feels like a big relief for me finally to release it on vinyl and finish the Iniquity chapter." Michael H. Andersen, Mighty Music.

Iniquity’s Serenadium will be rereleased on LP and CD including the The Hidden Lore EP from 1998 as bonus. All songs remastered at Medley Studio (Artillery, Electric Guitars).