INNO Feat. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, HOUR OF PENANCE, THE FORESHADOWING, NOVEMBRE Streaming "Night Falls" Single

Today marks the release of "Night Falls", the first single by Italian dark metallers Inno. The song is taken from their upcoming debut album The Rain Under, to be released on February 28, 2020 via Time To Kill Records.

The album was produced by the band and mixed by Marco Mastrobuono and Giuseppe Orlando in Rome. Mastering was handled by renowned Danish producer Jacob Hansen (Katatonia, Volbeat, Epica). Last but not least, the cover artwork was created by Decline Design.

The band comment:

"We want you guys to get to know Inno in its entirety and to truly experience what our new album is about. With The Rain Under we’re telling a story about darkness, fear, nightmares and despair. We thought that nothing would complete our music better than what our singer Elisabetta (who happens to express her visions drawing as well as singing) would come up with when we asked her to visualize the story behind the songs. She went on and created an obscure and mournful picture, representing one of the concepts we based our writing on: sleep paralysis.

The result left us so chuffed, we decided to print a very limited amount of copies, hand number them and sign them, so that the first amazing fans who will preorder The Rain Under will have this unique and powerful item to complement the trip through the songs.”

The first 75 copies of the album will come with a painting by frontgirl Elisabetta Marchetti. Each print (21x21 cm) will be hand numbered and signed by the band. Preorders are now available on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Suffocate”

“The Hangman”

“Pale Dead Sky”

“The Last Sun”

“Night Falls”

“To Go Astray”

“Goliath”

“Scorched”

“Misericordia”

“High Hopes” (Pink Floyd cover)

Teaser:

Emerging out of the Roman metal scene in 2017, Inno was founded by four veterans with the aim to create something that would differ from their past experiences within the metal world.

After spending a few months exploring their dormant influences, Inno came to shape a dark, doomy, heavy and progressive sound akin to eclectic acts such as Katatonia and The Gathering.

Watch out for more news and audio previews in the weeks ahead.

Lineup:

Elisabetta Marchetti (ex-Stormlord, ex-Riti Occulti) - Vocals, Piano, Acoustic Guitar

Cristiano Trionfera (ex-Fleshgod Apocalypse) - Rhythm and Lead Guitar

Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Coffin Birth) - Bass

Giuseppe Orlando (ex-Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Airlines Of Terror) - Drums and Percussion