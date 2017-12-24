INQUISITION Release "From Chaos They Came" Video

Inquisition have released a video for the track "From Chaos They Came". The video, shot by Tommy Jones at Videohammer Studios (Testament, Slayer, Fear Factory) and produced by Nader Sadek (Mayhem), can be seen below:

"From Chaos They Came" is taken from Inquisition's crushing new album, Bloodshed Across The Empyrean Altar Beyond The Celestial Zenith, which was recorded at the legendary London Bridge Studios in Seattle, WA (Alice In Chains, Soundgarden) with long time engineer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip).

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Force Before Darkness"

"From Chaos They Came"

"Wings Of Anu"

"Vortex From The Celestial Flying Throne Of Storms"

"A Black Aeon Shall Cleanse"

"The Flames Of Infinite Blackness Before Creation"

"Mystical Blood"

"Through The Divine Spirit Of Satan A Glorious Universe Is Known"

"Bloodshed Across The Empyrean Altar Beyond The Celestial Zenith"

"Power From The Center Of The Cosmic Black Spiral"

"A Magnificent Crypt Of Stars"

"Outro: The Invocation Of The Absolute, The All, The Satan"

"Coda: Hymn To The Cosmic Zenith"

