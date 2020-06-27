INSANITY ALERT Reveals Signature Skate Deck, Releases New Single "Shredator"

Crossover party thrashers Insanity Alert are teaming up with Koloss Skateboard for the release of the Shredator skateboard deck!

Bonded by a beer drinkin' and hellraisin' pact of thrash and skate, the band pitched the idea of a skater version of the great '80s Schwarzenegger movie The Predator to Koloss Skateboards and the rest is history. The Shredator skate deck was designed by artist James Callahan, a.k.a Barf Comics, who also created the album artwork for Insanity Alert's Moshburger. The skateboard is available at Black Heaven Shop along with a limited edition white flexi vinyl and other Insanity Alert merchandise. You can find it here.

In celebration of the new skateboard, the band has also dropped a new single, aptly titled "Shredator".

Insanity Alert comment: "The world is a shitty place right now, full of misery, diseases, facists, hipsters, and longboarders. But there is hope. The saviour of justice and reason is about to come. So bow down to the promising super hero of our time. Beware of The Shredator."

Insanity Alert previously released a live video from their set at Hellfest 2019, where the band performed on the main stage in support of Slayer and Lamb Of God. "A Skullcrushin' Good Time" can be seen below.