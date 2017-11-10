INSANITY ALERT Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of crossover thrash metal band Insanity Alert. The group will release their third full length via the label worldwide next year.

Regarding their signing Insanity Alert comment: "We are extremely happy to announce that we are now part of the Season Of Mist family. It is an honour to work with a label that has produced so many great records. First up will be the re-release of our self-titled debut album from 2014, which will be soon followed by a new full-length in 2018. Tout détruire!"

Insanity Alert were founded in the Austrian city of Innsbruck in 2011. Their declared intent: to deliver crushing crossover thrash. The band have performed across Europe in support of their previous two full lengths, and has been invited to play prestigious festivals such as Hellfest, Summer Breeze, Motocultor and more, sharing stages with genre stalwarts Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste, D.R.I., Sodom, Toxic Holocaust, and more.

Insanity Alert are currently touring across Europe. In January, Insanity Alert will embark on the Persistence Tour alongside Hatebreed, Madball, Terror, Power Trip and Born From Pain. A full list of tour dates can be found in the posters below.



