INSATIA To Release Phoenix Aflame Album In June; Title Track Streaming

American/Canadian power metal band, Insatia, has announced the release of Phoenix Aflame, the follow-up to their 2013 release, Asylum Denied. Produced by Fabio D'Amore (Serenity) and his partner Ivan Moni Bidin (Starsick System, Pathosray, Last Warning), Phoenix Aflame is due to release June 23rd via Pitch Black Records. Order here.

"It's really a more interesting power metal scene in North America than I think most people are aware of, and it's nice to contribute to it with this album that pays homage to the immense history of a genre that's historically thrived in Europe." - Zoe Federoff

Tracklisting:

“Intro (Land Of The Living)”

“Act Of Mercy”

“Memory Of A Sapphire”

“Sacred”

“We Are The Grey”

“Phoenix Aflame”

“Not My God”

“Captor And Captive”

“Velvet Road”

“Healer Of Hatred”

“Phoenix Aflame”: