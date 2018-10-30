Inside Metal: Bay Area Godfathers Documentary Featuring METALLICA, TESTAMENT, MEGADETH Members And More – Trailer Released

Inside Metal: Bay Area Godfathers is the forthcoming title of the Inside Metal documentary series due out on DVD and Digital Streaming in early 2019. This is the follow-up to the Inside L.A. Metal films (Each title is two volumes): Pioneers of L.A. Hard Rock & Metal, L.A. Metal Scene Explodes, and Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal.

This film, also two volumes, focuses on the San Francisco Bay Area metal scene of the '80s featuring over 50 exclusive interviews of some of the Bay Area's most legendary artists and key players of that era including Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Eric Peterson (Testament/Legacy), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Rob Cavestany & Andy Galeon (Death Angel), Tom Hunting & Steve Sousa (Exodus), Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel) & Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Ron Quintana (Metal Mania/KUSF), Davey Vain (Vain), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal), Leather Leone (Chastain/Rude Girl), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Marty Friedman, Geoff Thorpe (Vicious Rumors), Jimmy Arceneaux (Club Promoter), Bill Burkard (The Record Exchange), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doug Piercy (Anvil Chorus / Heathen), Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, Control, Laaz Rockit), Mark McGee and Tommy Sisco (Vicious Rumors/ Overdrive/ Villain), Howard Teman & Alan Teman (Head On & Roadrunner), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Mike Coffey (Stone Vengeance), Mick & Steve Gilbert (Dammaj), Billy Rowe (Jetboy), John Strednansky & Bill Hale (Metal Rendezvous), Bob Gamber (Record Vault/Record Exchange), Gere Fennelly (Anvil Chorus), Michael Coons (Laaz Rockit)/Adam Segen/Steven Craig, Mike Varney (Shrapnel Records), Peter Marino (LeMans), and many others.

The film was again directed by Bob Nalbandian and executively produced by Warren Coyle for MetalRock Films.