Inside Metal: Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal Now Available On DVD And Streaming

MetalRock Films has released part one of a new two part Inside Metal documentary DVD series entitled The Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal. Directed by Bob Nalbandian with narration by David Ellefson of thrash legends Megadeth, the documentary focuses on the Los Angeles thrash metal uprising of the early/mid '80s and acts as a follow-up to the first two Inside Metal titles, The Pioneers of LA Hard Rock & Metal and LA Metal Scene Explodes.

Get Part 1 on DVD, or stream it via iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime.

As followers of the Inside Metal series know, each documentary includes exclusive, in-depth content and interviews with heavy metal icons and those who helped build the scene.

Each special guest on the DVD provides unique and first-hand insight into the birth and rise of one of heavy metal's originating genres. This is a must-see DVD for anyone with a passion for heavy music, and makes a great gift.

Part 2 of The Rise Of LA Thrash Metal will be released on April 6th. The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal was produced by Bob Nalbandian, Carl Alvarez and Joe Floyd, executive-produced by Warren Croyle and edited by Curtis Don Vito.

Pre-orders for Part Two are available now via Amazon.