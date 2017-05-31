Inside Metal: Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal To Premiere In North Hollywood On June 19th; Tickets Available

Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal, the third title in the Inside Metal series, will be premiered at the Regency Valley Plaza 6 Theater in North Hollywood, California on Monday, June 19th at 7 PM. This is the only screening date that is scheduled and organizers have set aside a limited number of tickets available to the public.

Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal will be available on DVD and major streaming outlets late this summer through MetalRock Films as a 2-part DVD. This documentary film focuses on the Los Angeles thrash metal uprising of the early/mid ‘80s and is the follow-up to the first two Inside Metal titles - The Pioneers of L.A. Hard Rock & Metal and L.A. Metal Scene Explodes - (All are 2-volume DVDs available for streaming and airing on select cable channels). The forth Inside Metal title will be on the Bay Area Metal Scene of the ‘80s and it’s currently in the editing stages and planned for an early 2018 release.

Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal was directed by Bob Nalbandian with narration by David Ellefson of Megadeth. Produced by Bob Nalbandian, Carl Alvarez and Joe Floyd, executive producer Warren Croyle and edited by Curtis Don Vito.

To purchase advance tickets please contact bnalbandian@lycos.com. Advance tickets can be purchased in advance for $12.00 each via Paypal. Tickets may be available for purchase at the door but they expect it to sell out so they suggest purchasing tickets in advance.

Featured interviews in Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal (in alphabetical order):

Ann Boleyn (Hellion/New Renaissance Records)

Bill Metoyer (Producer)

Brian O'Brian (A La Carte)

Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records)

Brian Tatler (Diamond Head)

Chris Poland (Megadeth/OHM)

Craig Locicero (Forbidden)

Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies)

David Ellefson (Megadeth)

Diego Negrete (MX Machine)

Eric Peterson (Testament)

Ernie C (Body Count)

Felice Lococo & Kurt Markham (Overkill LA)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel/Testament)

Greg Durschlag (The Weasels)

Jay Reynolds (Malice)

Joey Vera (Armored Saint)

John Bush (Armored Saint/Anthrax)

John Gallagher (Raven)

Juan Garcia (Agent Steel/Abattoir/Body Count)

Katon DePena (Hirax)

Kevin Estrada (Photographer)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Lloyd Grant (Defcon)

Malcolm Dome (Journalist)

Marty Friedman (Hawaii/Cacophony/Megadeth)

Mike Inez (Alice In Chains)

Monte Pittman (Prong/Madonna)

Peter Baltes & Wolf Hoffmann (Accept)

Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint)

Phyllis Pollack (Journalist)

Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies)

Scott Peterson (Cryptic Slaughter)

Steven Craig (former manager of Slayer & Dark Angel)

Stryper (Robert Sweet, Michael Sweet, Oz Fox, Tim Gaines)

Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton (Sound Barrier/Gangland)

Tracy Barnes (Radio PD)

Vincent Price (Steel Prophet/Body Count)

William Howell (Radio Host)