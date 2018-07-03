Inside Metal: The Rise Of L.A. Thrash Metal Part 2 Now Available On Streaming Services
The latest Inside Metal title The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal Part 2 is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and other Digital outlets. Part 1 and Part 2 also available on DVD (sold separately).
As followers of the Inside Metal series know, each documentary includes exclusive, in-depth content and interviews with heavy metal icons and those who helped build the scene.
Each special guest on the DVD provides unique and first-hand insight into the birth and rise of one of heavy metal's originating genres. This is a must-see DVD for anyone with a passion for heavy music, and makes a great gift.
Orders for Part Two are available now via Amazon