INSIDIOUS DISEASE Discuss Band History In New After Death Album Trailer; Video

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, will release their first album in a decade, After Death, on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

In a new trailer released today, the band discuses their storied past and the journey that's led them to one of the most ferocious records this year. Watch below:

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album Shadowcast (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

“It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with,” explains guitarist Silenoz.

Pre-order your copy of After Death in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

After Death tracklisting:

"Soul Excavation"

"Betrayer"

"Divine Fire"

"Unguided Immortality"

"Invisible War"

"Born Into Bondage"

"Enforcers Of The Plague"

"An End Date For The World"

"Nefarious Atonement"

"Secret Sorcery"

"Betrayer" lyric video:

"Enforcers Of The Plague" visualizer:

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drums