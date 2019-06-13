INSIDIOUS DISEASE Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Old school death metal supergroup Insidious Disease, featuring Marc Grewe (ex-Morgoth) and Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir), gave way to their fury inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. You can now watch the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Secret Sorcery"

"Divine Fire"

"Nuclear Salvation"

"Rituals Of Bloodshed"

"Value In Flesh"

"Facemask"

"Soul Excavation"

"Boundless"

"An End Date With The World"