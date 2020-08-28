INSIDIOUS DISEASE Release "Betrayer" Lyric Video; After Death Album Details Revealed

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, have announced their first album in a decade, After Death, will be released on October 30 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-orders are available now and the band has just unleashed a lyric video for a skull-crushing new track titled “Betrayer” (see below).

Commenting on the new track, vocalist Marc Grewe says, “‘Betrayer’ kicks in straight away and has a quite remarkable hookline and a riffing that kicks you right into the balls. We can’t wait to play that song live again, which we did already a couple of times, and even if fans didn’t know the song yet, it always got a great response and people freaked/moshed out to it! Lyrically, it deals with stuff everybody has experienced: Getting fucked over/ betrayed by people you actually once trusted/loved to the fullest ..this can be girlfriends/boyfriends, bandmates, friends or even family... It was a good cathartic event for me when writing these lyrics... from that feeling of total disappointment into anger and finally to expressing it via a song, that channeled all those negativity into something positive!”

Earlier this year the band announced the record’s impending arrival with the vicious single “Enforcers Of The Plague”. A visualizer for the track can be found below.

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album Shadowcast (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

“It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with,” explains guitarist Silenoz.

Pre-order your copy of After Death in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

After Death tracklisting:

"Soul Excavation"

"Betrayer"

"Divine Fire"

"Unguided Immortality"

"Invisible War"

"Born Into Bondage"

"Enforcers Of The Plague"

"An End Date For The World"

"Nefarious Atonement"

"Secret Sorcery"

"Betrayer" lyric video:

"Enforcers Of The Plague" visualizer:

Trailer:

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drum