INSIDIOUS DISEASE - Silenoz Discusses "Enforcers Of The Plague" Single In Video Trailer For Upcoming After Death Album

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, recently unleashed a new single titled “Enforcers Of The Plague” from their forthcoming album, After Death, which is due in the near future.

Today, the band has followed it with the release of a new album trailer, in which the band’s guitarist Silenoz delves deep into the meaning and creation of the song. Watch below:

Watch the visualizer for the obliterating new single “Enforcers Of The Plague” below. Stream it here.

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease will return in 2020 to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album Shadowcast (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

“It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with,” explains Silenoz.

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drum

(Photo - MetaWorks Photography & Art)