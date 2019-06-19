INSOMNIUM Announce New Album And European Headline Tour With THE BLACK DAHLIA MUDER, STAM1NA
June 19, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Spearhead of melodic death metal, the grim harbingers of Finnish melancholy, Insomnium are releasing their 8th studio album worldwide on October 4 via Century Media. In November the band shall embark on a comprehensive European tour with the support from the US extreme metal kings The Black Dahlia Murder and Finland’s fiercest quintet STAM1NA.
The Insomnium camp comments: ”Needless to say, we are really stoked about the new album! With ten songs and over an hour of music we really feel we have something special in our hands. There is fury and aggression, doom and gloom, heartache and longing. The whole spectrum of Finnish man’s emotions from despair to regret. In the name of Nordic collaboration the Swedish wizard Jens Bogren has been doing marvelous job with the mixing and mastering, so this is the best sounding Insomnium album ever.
"We are also very excited about the upcoming European tour that takes us around the continent in great company. It will be a truly killer package with the support from The Black Dahlia Murder and Stam1na. Surely a night not to be missed!”
The Black Dahlia Murder comment: ”We are beyond excited to have been recognized by Finnish melodic death metal wizards Insomnium as worthy touring companions. I feel like our music is a near perfect match and that it will be an amazing opportunity for us in The Black Dahlia Murder to reach some new fans this Winter. Europe... prepare yourselves for the ultimate melodic metal onslaught!”
Dates:
November
12 - Paris, France - Alhambra
13 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
16 - Madrid, Spain - Cats
18 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
20 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
21 - Kracow, Poland - Kwadrat
22 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
23 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock
24 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle
27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
29 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
December
1 - Rome, Italy - Largo
2 - Trezzo Sull'Adda (Milan), Italy - Live Club
4 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
5 - Leeuwaarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn
7 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash (*)
8 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
9 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier (*)
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix (*)
(*) without STAM1NA