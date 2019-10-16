INSOMNIUM Announce UK/Ireland Tour Dates For Early 2020

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, have announced that they will come to the UK and Ireland on their massive tour, starting October 25. To celebrate the release of their new opus, Heart Like A Grave, they will be playing a few selected shows in Finland, before starting the European leg of the "Tour Like A Grave".

Niilo Sevänen comments, "We are very excited to return to UK and Ireland in January! There is a special relationship between Insomnium and these misty islands. Our first label was Candlelight, and when we first started touring outside Finland in 2005 and 2006 it was in UK where we began. Now it's also been a while since we last visited Ireland or Scotland, so we are really looking forward to play over there. Going to be cool!"

UK/Ireland dates:

January

17 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

18 - Norwich, England - The Waterfront

19 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

21 - Limerick, Irland - Dolan's Warehouse

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

24 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

25 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

26 - Bristol, England - Thekla

Tracklisting:

"Wail Of The North"

"Valediction"

"Neverlast"

"Pale Morning Star"

"And Bells They Toll"

"The Offering"

"Mute Is My Sorrow"

"Twilight Trails"

"Heart Like A Grave"

"Karelia"

“Pale Morning Star” lyric video:

"Heart Like A Grave" video:

"Valediction" video:

(Photo - Vesa Ranta)