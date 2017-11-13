INSOMNIUM Announce Winter's Gate 2018 North American Tour Dates
November 13, 2017, an hour ago
Finnish melodic death metal outfit Insomnium will head westward in Spring of 2018 as they have announced plans for a headlining tour across North America from May 23rd to June 24th in support of their 2016 effort, Winter's Gate.
Vocalist / bassist Niilo Sevänen commented on their return, stating: "We had a very successful tour with Epica and Lacuna Coil in September, so now we are excited to announce that we'll return to North America next year! We'll be playing the whole epic 40 minutes of our newest album Winter's Gate on this tour, so it will be a special chance for all the fans to experience it live. See you soon!"
General admission tickets will go on-sale on November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. VIP Meet & Greet packages will also be available, which will include early entry and an autographed poster. For further details, visit insomnium.net.
Dates are as follows:
May
23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
24 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
26 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
27 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
28 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
30 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
June
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
5 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a-Go-Go
7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
8 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
11 - Dallas, TX - Trees
12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
14 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
15 - Margate, FL - O’Malleys
16 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
17 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
18 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
20 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
21 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti
22 - Toronto, ON - Garrison
23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium