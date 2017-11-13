INSOMNIUM Announce Winter's Gate 2018 North American Tour Dates

Finnish melodic death metal outfit Insomnium will head westward in Spring of 2018 as they have announced plans for a headlining tour across North America from May 23rd to June 24th in support of their 2016 effort, Winter's Gate.



Vocalist / bassist Niilo Sevänen commented on their return, stating: "We had a very successful tour with Epica and Lacuna Coil in September, so now we are excited to announce that we'll return to North America next year! We'll be playing the whole epic 40 minutes of our newest album Winter's Gate on this tour, so it will be a special chance for all the fans to experience it live. See you soon!"



General admission tickets will go on-sale on November 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. VIP Meet & Greet packages will also be available, which will include early entry and an autographed poster. For further details, visit insomnium.net.

Dates are as follows:

May

23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

24 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

27 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

28 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

30 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

June

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a-Go-Go

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

11 - Dallas, TX - Trees

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

14 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

15 - Margate, FL - O’Malleys

16 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

17 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

18 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

20 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

21 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti

22 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

