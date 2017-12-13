INSOMNIUM – More Dates Winter’s Gate European Tour Part II Announced

Finnish melodic death metal masters Insomnium have announced additional dates for the second part of their Winter’s Gate European Tour. Special guest at some of the shows will be Tribulation.

Winter’s Gate European Tour Part II:

March

15 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper

16 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Rock River Club

18 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

19 – Cracow, Poland – Kwadrat

20 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

22 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club

23 – Bulgaria, Sofia – Mixtape 5 Club

24 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club

25 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

27 – Bari, Italy – Demode Club

28 – Bologna, Italy – Alchemica Club

29 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mochvara

30 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

31 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Randal Club

April

1 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Music Club

2 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

3 – Dornbirn, Austria – Conrad Sohm

4 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club

5 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum

6 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

7 – Madrid, Spain – Penelope

8 – Santiago De Compostela, Spain – Sala Capitol

9 – Porto, Portugal – Club Hard

10 – Lisbon, Portual – RCA

11 – Sevilla, Spain – Sala Custom

12 – Valencia, Spain – Republica 2

13 – Annemasse, France – Le Chateau Rouge

14 – Angers, France – Le Chabada

15 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

Dates are as follows:

May

23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

24 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

27 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

28 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

30 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

June

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a-Go-Go

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

11 - Dallas, TX - Trees

12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

14 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

15 - Margate, FL - O’Malleys

16 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

17 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

18 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

20 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

21 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti

22 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

