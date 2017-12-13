INSOMNIUM – More Dates Winter’s Gate European Tour Part II Announced
December 13, 2017, 18 minutes ago
Finnish melodic death metal masters Insomnium have announced additional dates for the second part of their Winter’s Gate European Tour. Special guest at some of the shows will be Tribulation.
Winter’s Gate European Tour Part II:
March
15 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tapper
16 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena
17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Rock River Club
18 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
19 – Cracow, Poland – Kwadrat
20 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert
22 – Bucharest, Romania – Quantic Club
23 – Bulgaria, Sofia – Mixtape 5 Club
24 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club
25 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy
27 – Bari, Italy – Demode Club
28 – Bologna, Italy – Alchemica Club
29 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mochvara
30 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
31 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Randal Club
April
1 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak Music Club
2 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum
3 – Dornbirn, Austria – Conrad Sohm
4 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club
5 – Toulouse, France – Le Metronum
6 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2
7 – Madrid, Spain – Penelope
8 – Santiago De Compostela, Spain – Sala Capitol
9 – Porto, Portugal – Club Hard
10 – Lisbon, Portual – RCA
11 – Sevilla, Spain – Sala Custom
12 – Valencia, Spain – Republica 2
13 – Annemasse, France – Le Chateau Rouge
14 – Angers, France – Le Chabada
15 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
Dates are as follows:
May
23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
24 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
26 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
27 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
28 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
29 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
30 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
June
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
5 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
6 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a-Go-Go
7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
8 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
11 - Dallas, TX - Trees
12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
13 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
14 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
15 - Margate, FL - O’Malleys
16 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
17 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
18 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
20 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
21 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti
22 - Toronto, ON - Garrison
23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium