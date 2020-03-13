INSOMNIUM, OMNIUM GATHERUM - North American Tour Cancelled; "This Is Very Sad And Frustrating For Us, But Also A Huge Financial Disaster"

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium (pictured above), have issued the following statement, cancelling their North American tour with Omnium Gatherum:

"With heavy hearts we inform you that we are forced to cancel this North American tour after just one show. All these government actions, bans and restrictions to fight the coronavirus are basically cancelling our shows and shutting down the country so there is nothing we can do.

"We came all the way here and really tried to make this tour happen. But the situation has quickly gotten a lot worse during the last 48 hours. This is very sad and frustrating for us but also a huge financial disaster for both Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum. Right now we don't know how we can continue.

"All tickets will be refunded. Please contact the place where you bought your ticket.

"Once we get home we will think about how we can salvage the financial situation of both bands. We will try to come up with some sort of fundraising campaign or something. We are going to need the help of our fans. If we can get past these difficult times we will try to make this same tour happen again in the future.

"Stay safe, wash your hands, stay calm."

(Photo - Vesa Ranta)