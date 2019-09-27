INSOMNIUM Release Lyric Video For New Single "Pale Morning Star"

September 27, 2019, 22 minutes ago

INSOMNIUM Release Lyric Video For New Single "Pale Morning Star"

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, will release their new masterpiece, Heart Like A Grave, on October 4. To shorten the wait time, you can now listen to “Pale Morning Star”, which comes with a lyric video, perfectly capturing the stunning impressions of the beauty of Finnish nature and melancholic atmosphere.

"'Pale Morning Star' was born as a short folky acoustic piece of mine - before it grew and exploded all over the place. I call this piece a miniature version of 'Winters Gate' as it contains a somehow similar wintry and grim feel of that opus, supercharged to only 9 minutes. It’s presenting again a bit different side of the new album,” comments Markus Vanhala.

Heart Like A Grave tracklisting:

"Wail Of The North"
"Valediction"
"Neverlast"
"Pale Morning Star"
"And Bells They Toll"
"The Offering"
"Mute Is My Sorrow"
"Twilight Trails"
"Heart Like A Grave"
"Karelia"

(Photo - Vesa Ranta)



Latest Reviews