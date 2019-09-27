INSOMNIUM Release Lyric Video For New Single "Pale Morning Star"
September 27, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, will release their new masterpiece, Heart Like A Grave, on October 4. To shorten the wait time, you can now listen to “Pale Morning Star”, which comes with a lyric video, perfectly capturing the stunning impressions of the beauty of Finnish nature and melancholic atmosphere.
"'Pale Morning Star' was born as a short folky acoustic piece of mine - before it grew and exploded all over the place. I call this piece a miniature version of 'Winters Gate' as it contains a somehow similar wintry and grim feel of that opus, supercharged to only 9 minutes. It’s presenting again a bit different side of the new album,” comments Markus Vanhala.
Pre-order the new album here.
Heart Like A Grave tracklisting:
"Wail Of The North"
"Valediction"
"Neverlast"
"Pale Morning Star"
"And Bells They Toll"
"The Offering"
"Mute Is My Sorrow"
"Twilight Trails"
"Heart Like A Grave"
"Karelia"
"Heart Like A Grave" video:
"Valediction" video:
Find Insomnium's tour itinerary here.
(Photo - Vesa Ranta)