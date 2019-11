INSOMNIUM Release New Video Trailer For Tour Like A Grave 2019

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, currently on their Tour Like A Grave in support of their new album Heart Like A Grave, have released a new video trailer for the tour. Watch below, and find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Tracklisting:

"Wail Of The North"

"Valediction"

"Neverlast"

"Pale Morning Star"

"And Bells They Toll"

"The Offering"

"Mute Is My Sorrow"

"Twilight Trails"

"Heart Like A Grave"

"Karelia"

“Pale Morning Star” lyric video:

"Heart Like A Grave" video:

"Valediction" video:

