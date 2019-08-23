INSOMNIUM Release "Valediction" Music Video

On October 4, Finnish melodic death metal masters, Insomnium, will release their new album, Heart Like A Grave, via Century Media Records worldwide. To get a first glimpse of their new masterpiece, watch the video for “Valediction” below.

The impressive video was shot by Vesa Ranta and Aapo Lahtela of Kaira Films, who shot two videos in the same session with the band in the beginning of summer. These two videos are bound together, so they form one longer story.

The band comments: ”When the album theme is to dive deep into the black waters of Finnish melancholy, then Vesa Ranta is truly the right man to visualize the story. Album booklet is crafted from Vesa’s epic landscape photos and these same themes continue in the two videos that we shot at Koli national park. Woods and lakes, sorrow and longing. That’s the heart of Insomnium.”

”Insomnium is one of those bands that have been inspiring us. We have wanted to work with them for long time. Valediction is the beginning that sets the mood and presents the characters. The story will unfold in the next music video that will be released later. And as the album theme demands this tale here is grim indeed." - Ranta & Lahtela

Pre-order the new album here.

Heart Like A Grave tracklisting:

"Wail Of The North"

"Valediction"

"Neverlast"

"Pale Morning Star"

"And Bells They Toll"

"The Offering"

"Mute Is My Sorrow"

"Twilight Trails"

"Heart Like A Grave"

"Karelia"

Insomnium recently welcomed new guitarist Jani Liimatainen to join the band, stating: ”In 2018 it became apparent that Ville could not combine the heavy touring anymore with his another career as a lecturer in York university. Hence, we decided that a third guitarist was needed to get the machinery running properly. We did not have to look far, since Jani Liimatainen had already been a live guitarist on several tours. And since this dude is amazing musician, vocalist, songwriter and all-round nice guy the decision was really a no-brainer. Now we are stronger than ever!”

Ville comments: “Since 2010 I’ve been combining touring and band life with my science career. However, couple of years ago it became clear that it has become impossible for me to put my 100% in both. This is partly because of more demanding role at the University of York but also because Insomnium has been growing steadily year by year leading to increasing amount of touring with every album. With Jani on board, we have secured a steady live line-up to keep delivering fierce live shows all around the world with me joining the band when time allows.”

Jani adds: “It is a great honour to join such an amazing band. I had already been touring with the guys on and off since 2015, filling in for Ville whenever needed, so when they asked me to officially join the band the answer was pretty much a no-brainer. I am looking forward to sharing many more metal moments with these guys who I am proud to call my friends.”

(Photo - Jussi Ratilainen)