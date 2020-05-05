INSOMNIUM To Perform Special Winter’s Gate Livestream Show

Finland’s spearhead of melodic death metal, Insomnium, will play a special worldwide live stream show on Friday May 29, 2020, at 19.00 CEST . The band will perform their illustrious magnum opus, the 40 minutes song/album Winter’s Gate (2016). Insomnium will also play a selection of songs from their other albums. After the show, the band will be available for a backstage chat with the fans, where comments and questions are welcome.

This livestream is going to be realized by the experts of keikalla.fi production team, who are also working with bands like Swallow the Sun, Lordi, and many Finnish mainstream artists.

The stream is available for seven days afterwards. Ticket price is 8,90 € and are available here. The stream will begin 30 minutes before show time.