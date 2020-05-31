INSTIGATE Featuring Members Of BLOODTRUTH, DEMIURGON, DYING FETUS Stream New Song "Atonement"
Instigate is comprised of death metal veterans who militated in bands such as Bloodtruth and Demiurgon, as well as the mighty Kevin Talley (Dying Fetus, Suffocation, Chimaira). Instigate is a new incarnation of grinding and moshing brutality! A ruthless full frontal assault!
Instigate will issue their three-song EP, Echoes Of A Dying World, on June 5th as a digital download; CDs will be available later this summer. Echoes Of A Dying World was produced by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio, and features cover art by Vladimir “Smerdulak” Chebakov. Pre-order your copy now at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Obliteration"
"Embrace The End"
"Atonement"
Check out the first single, "Atonement":
Instigate is:
Stefano Borciani - vocals
Stefano Rossi Ciucci - guitars
Riccardo Rogari - bass
Kevin Talley - drums
For further details, visit Instigate on Facebook.