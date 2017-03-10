INTEGRITY Complete New Album; Tour Dates Announced

Longstanding holy terror legends, Integrity, recently completed recording their 12th studio album, entitled Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume.

Known for being one of the most incendiary and influential bands in hardcore and modern metal history, Integrity are an entity that stands completely on their own, with almost 30 years under their belt creating dark, occult themed heavy music that stylistically and conceptually transcends any "root" genre. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume is hands down the band's most elaborate and ambitious effort to date and is sure to leave an indelible mark on the listener.

The new album will see a summer 2017 release via Relapse Records and contains 11 tracks recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). More details on the album will be announced shortly.

Additionally, Integrity recently announced a European tour with label-mates Seven Sisters Of Sleep. A full list of dates including appearances at numerous festivals including United Blood, Roadburn and Hellfest are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Richmond, VA - United Blood Festival

21 - Tilburg, Nethelands - Roadburn 2017

22 - London, UK - Birthdays Dalston

June (with Seven Sisters Of Sleep)

9 - Berlin, Germany - Jugendkulturzentrum Linse

10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007

12 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof

13 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Cologne

14 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

15 - Brugge, Belgium - JH Comma

June

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017