INTEGRITY Complete New Album; Tour Dates Announced
March 10, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Longstanding holy terror legends, Integrity, recently completed recording their 12th studio album, entitled Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume.
Known for being one of the most incendiary and influential bands in hardcore and modern metal history, Integrity are an entity that stands completely on their own, with almost 30 years under their belt creating dark, occult themed heavy music that stylistically and conceptually transcends any "root" genre. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume is hands down the band's most elaborate and ambitious effort to date and is sure to leave an indelible mark on the listener.
The new album will see a summer 2017 release via Relapse Records and contains 11 tracks recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). More details on the album will be announced shortly.
Additionally, Integrity recently announced a European tour with label-mates Seven Sisters Of Sleep. A full list of dates including appearances at numerous festivals including United Blood, Roadburn and Hellfest are listed below.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Richmond, VA - United Blood Festival
21 - Tilburg, Nethelands - Roadburn 2017
22 - London, UK - Birthdays Dalston
June (with Seven Sisters Of Sleep)
9 - Berlin, Germany - Jugendkulturzentrum Linse
10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007
12 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof
13 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Cologne
14 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
15 - Brugge, Belgium - JH Comma
June
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017