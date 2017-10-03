INTEGRITY Release “Burning Beneath The Devils Cross” Guitar Playthrough Video

Apocalyptic heavy music icons, Integrity, have released a guitar playthrough video for “Burning Beneath The Devils Cross”, a track from their 12th studio album, Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, out now via Relapse Records. Watch the new clip below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume was recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). The album is available on CD/2xLP/Deluxe 3xLP/CS/Digital.

Physical orders and exclusive bundles are available via Relapse.com at this location, while digital orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The Deluxe 3xLP contains three additional bonus tracks, a 12 page LP sized booklet featuring expanded artwork and a double-sided slipmat. The digital version includes four additional bonus tracks. A complete tracklisting is available below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume tracklisting:

“Fallen To Destroy”

“Blood Sermon”

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame”

“I Am The Spell”

“Die With Your Boots On”

“Serpent Of The Crossroads”

“Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi”

“7 Reece Mews”

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross”

“String Up My Teeth”

“Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume”

“Viselle De Drac” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Entartete Kunst” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Deathly Fighter” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“The Perfect Silence” (Digital Bonus Track)

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross” guitar playthrough video:

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross” video:

Album stream:

“7 Reece Mews” short film:

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame” video:

“I Am The Spell” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Creepout)

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock

7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos

8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)