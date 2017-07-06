INTEGRITY Release Short Film For “7 Reece Mews”

Apocalyptic heavy music icons, Integrity, will release their 12th studio album, Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, on July 14th via Relapse Records. Today, the band shares a short film accompanying the song “7 Reece Mews”. The film was directed by Jimmy Hubbard (Baroness, Mastodon, The Obsessed), Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn.

Vocalist Dwid Hellion comments on the film: “Director, Jimmy Hubbard has woven together a biblical horror tale. Religious orgies, inverted scriptures all captured onto grainy silent film telecine. Eroding like time itself. “7 Reece Mews” is one of my favourite tracks from the new album and Jimmy's short film perfectly conveys an aesthetic blasphemy. His vision has brought a new depth to our song. Many pleasant nightmares!”

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume was recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). The album will see its release on CD/2xLP/Deluxe 3xLP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records on July 14th.

Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location, while digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The Deluxe 3xLP contains three additional bonus tracks, a 12 page LP sized booklet featuring expanded artwork and a double-sided slipmat. The digital version will include four additional bonus tracks. A complete tracklisting is available below.

Additionally, Integrity recently announced a European tour this June followed by a Japanese tour in October. A trailer for the European run featuring the opening track "Fallen To Destroy" can be viewed below. A complete listing of dates is included below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume tracklisting:

“Fallen To Destroy”

“Blood Sermon”

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame”

“I Am The Spell”

“Die With Your Boots On”

“Serpent Of The Crossroads”

“Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi”

“7 Reece Mews”

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross”

“String Up My Teeth”

“Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume”

“Viselle De Drac” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Entartete Kunst” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Deathly Fighter” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“The Perfect Silence” (Digital Bonus Track)

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame” video:

“I Am The Spell” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Creepout)

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock

7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos

8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)