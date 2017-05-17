INTEGRITY Reveal New Album Details; “I Am The Spell” Music Video Streaming

Known for being one of the most incendiary and influential bands in hardcore and modern metal history, apocalyptic heavy music icons Integrity return with their 12th studio album, entitled Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume.

A conceptual foretelling of the final days of Armageddon, Howling... is a manifestation of pentecostal nightmares and religious depravities, wrought with fire and brimstone sermons and occult prophecies bathed in waves of destruction. Now with almost 30 years of creating dark and terrifying anthems under their belt, Integrity have honoured their past musical legacy while fearlessly moving forward into unchartered territory on what is undoubtedly their most elaborate and ambitious effort to date.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume was recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). The album will see its release on CD/2xLP/Deluxe 3xLP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records on July 14th. A music video for the song "I Am The Spell" directed by frontman Dwid Hellion can be viewed below.

Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location, while digital pre-orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The Deluxe 3xLP contains three additional bonus tracks, a 12 page LP sized booklet featuring expanded artwork and a double-sided slipmat. The digital version will include four additional bonus tracks. A complete tracklisting is available below.

Additionally, Integrity recently announced a European tour this June followed by a Japanese tour in October. A trailer for the European run featuring the opening track "Fallen To Destroy" can be viewed below. A complete listing of dates is included below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume tracklisting:



“Fallen To Destroy”

“Blood Sermon”

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame”

“I Am The Spell”

“Die With Your Boots On”

“Serpent Of The Crossroads”

“Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi”

“7 Reece Mews”

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross”

“String Up My Teeth”

“Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume”

“Viselle De Drac” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Entartete Kunst” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Deathly Fighter” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“The Perfect Silence” (Digital Bonus Track)

“I Am The Spell” video:

Tour dates:

June

9 - Berlin, Germany - Jugendkulturzentrum Linse

10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007

12 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof

13 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Cologne

14 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

15 - Brugge, Belgium - JH Comma

16 - Stadtmitte, Germany - Stadmitte

17 - Ulm, Germany - Eden

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

October (with Creepout)

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock

7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos

8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)