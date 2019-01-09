INTEGRITY Share Adult Swim Single Series Exclusive Track “All Death Is Mine”

Adult Swim Singles is kicking off 2019 with a very special 20th instalment of the current program: a new song by Integrity, one of the most incendiary and influential bands in hardcore and modern metal history. Listen to the exclusive track, “All Death Is Mine”, here.

Integrity kick off 2019 with a special two-day festival this weekend (January 11th, 12th) at Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD. Integrity will headline both nights performing different setlists throughout the band’s legendary discography.

The first night support will be provided by Genocide Pact, Devil Master, In Cold Blood & Psywarfare (vocalist Dwid Hellion’s noise project). The second night support features Full of Hell, ILSA & Year of the Knife.

Additionally, Integrity recently announced two California concerts on April 18th, 19th with support from Toxic Holocaust, All Out Raw, and Funeral Chic. All confirmed 2019 Integrity concerts are available below.

January

11 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery (with Genocide Pact, Devil Master, In Cold Blood & Psywarfare)

12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery (with Full of Hell, ILSA & Year Of The Knife)

February

16 - Vancouver, BC - DPK Five Year Anniversary

April

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with Toxic Holocaust, All Out War, Funeral Chic)

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One (with Toxic Holocaust, All Out War, Funeral Chic)

May

24 - Erica, NL - Pitfest

June

7-10 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest