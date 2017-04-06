INTEGRITY Share New Music Sample In Video Trailer For Upcoming Tour

Longstanding holy terror legends, Integrity, has revealed the first snippet of new music from their upcoming album, Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, coming this summer via Relapse. The featured song is the album's opening track "Fallen To Destroy”.

The new album will see a summer 2017 release via Relapse Records and contains 11 tracks recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). More details on the album will be announced shortly.

Additionally, Integrity will perform their first concert of 2017 tomorrow at United Blood Fest in Richmond, VA. From there the band will tour throughout Europe including the legendary Roadburn Festival and Hellfest 2017. Integrity will bring their hardcore sound across the Pacific to Japan in October for four nights. All confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Richmond, VA - United Blood Festival

21 - Tilburg, Nethelands - Roadburn 2017

22 - London, UK - Birthdays Dalston

June

9 - Berlin, Germany - Jugendkulturzentrum Linse

10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007

12 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof

13 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Cologne

14 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

15 - Brugge, Belgium - JH Comma

16 - Stadtmitte, Germany - Stadmitte

17 - Ulm, Germany - Eden

18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017

October (with Creepout)

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock

7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos

8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom