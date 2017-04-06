INTEGRITY Share New Music Sample In Video Trailer For Upcoming Tour
April 6, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Longstanding holy terror legends, Integrity, has revealed the first snippet of new music from their upcoming album, Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, coming this summer via Relapse. The featured song is the album's opening track "Fallen To Destroy”.
The new album will see a summer 2017 release via Relapse Records and contains 11 tracks recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). More details on the album will be announced shortly.
Additionally, Integrity will perform their first concert of 2017 tomorrow at United Blood Fest in Richmond, VA. From there the band will tour throughout Europe including the legendary Roadburn Festival and Hellfest 2017. Integrity will bring their hardcore sound across the Pacific to Japan in October for four nights. All confirmed dates below.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Richmond, VA - United Blood Festival
21 - Tilburg, Nethelands - Roadburn 2017
22 - London, UK - Birthdays Dalston
June
9 - Berlin, Germany - Jugendkulturzentrum Linse
10 - Poznan, Poland - Klub U Bazyla
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 007
12 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Alter Stattbahnhof
13 - Cologne, Germany - MTC Cologne
14 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
15 - Brugge, Belgium - JH Comma
16 - Stadtmitte, Germany - Stadmitte
17 - Ulm, Germany - Eden
18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2017
October (with Creepout)
6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock
7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos
8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage
9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom