INTEGRITY Streaming Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Bark At The Moon"

Metallic horror trailblazers, Integrity, celebrate Halloween with a surprise cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary track, “Bark At The Moon”.

Listen below, and via all other streaming services here.

Additionally, Integrity has begun announcing concerts for 2019 including a special two day festival in January at Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD. Integrity will headline two dates performing different setlists. The first night support will be provided by Genocide Pact, Devil Master and Psywarfare (vocalist Dwid Hellion’s noise project). The second night support features Full of Hell, ILSA & Candy. Integrity are also confirmed for DPK Five Year Anniversary Fest in Vancouver and Pitfest in Netherlands. More dates to be announced in the future.