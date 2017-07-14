INTEGRITY Streaming New Album In It’s Entirety

Apocalyptic heavy music icons, Integrity, release their 12th studio album, Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume, today (July 14th) via Relapse Records. A full album stream can be found below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume was recorded and mixed at Developing Nations Studio in Baltimore with mastering handled by Brad Boatright (Obituary, Toxic Holocaust, Full Of Hell). The album is avaialble on CD/2xLP/Deluxe 3xLP/CS/Digital.

Physical orders and exclusive bundles are available via Relapse.com at this location, while digital orders are available via Bandcamp here.

The Deluxe 3xLP contains three additional bonus tracks, a 12 page LP sized booklet featuring expanded artwork and a double-sided slipmat. The digital version includes four additional bonus tracks. A complete tracklisting is available below.

Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume tracklisting:

“Fallen To Destroy”

“Blood Sermon”

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame”

“I Am The Spell”

“Die With Your Boots On”

“Serpent Of The Crossroads”

“Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi”

“7 Reece Mews”

“Burning Beneath The Devils Cross”

“String Up My Teeth”

“Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume”

“Viselle De Drac” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Entartete Kunst” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“Deathly Fighter” (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

“The Perfect Silence” (Digital Bonus Track)

Album stream:

“7 Reece Mews” short film:

“Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame” video:

“I Am The Spell” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Creepout)

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Antiknock

7 - Mie, Japan - Chaos

8 - Osaka, Japan - Hokage

9 - Tokyo, Japan - Earthdom

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)