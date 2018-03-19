INTER ARMA Announce Headlining US Tour Dates

Inter Arma has announced US headlining tour dates with Earthling and Bruce Lamont. The tour begins May 31st and ends June 9th including performances at Doomed and Stoned Festival & Raleigh Deathfest. The band continues to support 2016's Paradise Gallows full-length. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

May

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

June

1 - Chicago, IL - Doomed and Stoned Festival *

2 - Lansing, MI - Mac’s +

4 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop +

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox +

6 - Columbus, OH - Ruby Tuesday +

7 - Nashville, TN - The End +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn +

9 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Deathfest *

All dates May 31st - June 8th with Earthling

+ with Bruce Lamont

* Inter Arma only

Lineup:

T.J. Childers - Drums, guitars, lap steel, keyboards, synthesizers, noise, vocals

Trey Dalton - Guitars, keyboards, vocals

Joe Kerkes - Bass

Mike Paparo - Vocals

Steven Russell - Guitars

(Photo by: Tony Lynch)