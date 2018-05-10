INTER ARMA Enter Studio To Record New Album; New Live Dates Announced

Inter Arma has entered the studio to record their fourth full-length album and follow-up to 2016’s Paradise Gallows. The yet-to-be-titled album is being recorded at The Tracking Room in Nashville, TN and Dark Art Audio in Madison, TN by Inter Arma’s longtime engineer Mikey Allred. The album is expected to be released in early 2019 via Relapse Records.

Additionally, Inter Arma begin their US headlining tour with Earthling and Bruce Lamont at the end of the month. The tour begins May 31 and ends June 9 including performances at Doomed and Stoned Festival & Raleigh Deathfest.

Inter Arma has also announced a weekend tour in August/September surrounding the inaugural Heavy Mountain Festival in Asheville, NC during Labor Day Weekend. Includes a hometown concert on August 31st with labelmates Valkyrie and Genocide Pact. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

May

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

June

1 - Chicago, IL - Doomed and Stoned Festival *

2 - Lansing, MI - Mac’s +

4 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop +

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox +

6 - Columbus, OH - Ruby Tuesday +

7 - Nashville, TN - The End +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn +

9 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Deathfest *

All dates May 31st - June 8th with Earthling

+ with Bruce Lamont

* Inter Arma only

August

31 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter (with Valkyrie, Genocide Pact & Paint Store)

September

1 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

2 - Asheville, NC - Heavy Mountain Festival

Lineup:

T.J. Childers - Drums, guitars, lap steel, keyboards, synthesizers, noise, vocals

Trey Dalton - Guitars, keyboards, vocals

Joe Kerkes - Bass

Mike Paparo - Vocals

Steven Russell - Guitars

(Photo - Tony Lynch)