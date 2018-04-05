INTER ARMA Live At Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar; Quality Video Of Full Set Streaming

Inter Arma performed live at Brooklyn, NY's Saint Vitus Bar on March 10th. Quality video of the band's set, filmed by Maximum Volume Silence, can be seen below.

Setlist:

"The Long Road Home"

"An Archer In The Emptiness"

"The Paradise Gallows"

"Transfiguration"

"The Survival Fires"

"'sblood"

Inter Arma has announced US headlining tour dates with Earthling and Bruce Lamont. The tour begins May 31st and ends June 9th including performances at Doomed and Stoned Festival & Raleigh Deathfest. The band continues to support 2016's Paradise Gallows full-length. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

May

31 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

June

1 - Chicago, IL - Doomed and Stoned Festival *

2 - Lansing, MI - Mac’s +

4 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop +

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox +

6 - Columbus, OH - Ruby Tuesday +

7 - Nashville, TN - The End +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn +

9 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Deathfest *

All dates May 31st - June 8th with Earthling

+ with Bruce Lamont

* Inter Arma only

Lineup:

T.J. Childers - Drums, guitars, lap steel, keyboards, synthesizers, noise, vocals

Trey Dalton - Guitars, keyboards, vocals

Joe Kerkes - Bass

Mike Paparo - Vocals

Steven Russell - Guitars

(Photo - Tony Lynch)