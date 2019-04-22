INTER ARMA Live At Washington's Atlas Brew Works; HQ Video Streaming

Richmond’s Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, performed at Atlas Brew Works in Washington on February 2. Pro-shot video, filmed by Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence), can be seen below.

Setlist:

"An Archer In The Emptiness"

"Howling Lands"

"Sulphur English"

"Transfiguration"

"Citadel"

Inter Arma's new album, Sulphur English, is available now via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here. A full album stream can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Bumgardner”

“A Waxen Sea”

“Citadel”

“Howling Lands”

“Stillness”

“Observances Of The Path”

“The Atavist’s Meridian”

“Blood On The Lupines”

“Sulphur English”

Album stream:

"Howling Lands" video:

Inter Arma have announced US headline tour dates throughout May and June with Thantifaxath, and will see additional support by Ken Mode and Wayfarer on select dates. A full list of confirmed tour dates are available below.

Tour dates:

April

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus - 8th Anniversary

May (with Thantifaxath)

14 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

15 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

16 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

17 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's

18 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

24 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

26 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar

28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro #

29 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's #

30 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark #

31 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

June (with Thantifaxath)

1 - Boise, ID - Bump HQ * + #

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court * + #

4 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

5 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

* with Ken Mode

# with Wayfarer