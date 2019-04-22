INTER ARMA Live At Washington's Atlas Brew Works; HQ Video Streaming
April 22, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Richmond’s Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, performed at Atlas Brew Works in Washington on February 2. Pro-shot video, filmed by Frank Huang (Maximum Volume Silence), can be seen below.
Setlist:
"An Archer In The Emptiness"
"Howling Lands"
"Sulphur English"
"Transfiguration"
"Citadel"
Inter Arma's new album, Sulphur English, is available now via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here. A full album stream can be found below.
Tracklisting:
“Bumgardner”
“A Waxen Sea”
“Citadel”
“Howling Lands”
“Stillness”
“Observances Of The Path”
“The Atavist’s Meridian”
“Blood On The Lupines”
“Sulphur English”
Album stream:
"Howling Lands" video:
Inter Arma have announced US headline tour dates throughout May and June with Thantifaxath, and will see additional support by Ken Mode and Wayfarer on select dates. A full list of confirmed tour dates are available below.
Tour dates:
April
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus - 8th Anniversary
May (with Thantifaxath)
14 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
15 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr
16 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
17 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's
18 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
22 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
24 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
26 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar
28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro #
29 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's #
30 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark #
31 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
June (with Thantifaxath)
1 - Boise, ID - Bump HQ * + #
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court * + #
4 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
5 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's
* with Ken Mode
# with Wayfarer