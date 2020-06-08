INTER ARMA Streaming Cover Of NINE INCH NAILS' "March Of The Pigs"; Audio

Richmond's Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, celebrate their past on Garbers Days Revisited, their new covers record, recorded in between tours in support of their critically acclaimed 2019 full-length Sulphur English. Listen to Inter Arma’s cover of Nine Inch Nails' "March Of The Pigs" below.

Says the band: "Hi. We released our cover of Nine Inch Nails’ 'March Of The Pigs' this past Tuesday, but felt it would have been inappropriate to latch onto the outrage we're all experiencing to promote a cover album, even if by happenstance. If you want to hear it, it's out there. In the meantime, we suggest that you continue to fight against police brutality and institutionalized racism however you can. It's working. If you've got the means, please consider giving a few or a lot of dollars to the Richmond Community Bail Fund and/or BEAM (Black Emotional And Mental Health). Black Lives Matter. Thanks."

Garbers Days Revisited is due out July 10 on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads/Streaming Services are available here.

Garbers Days Revisited, named after the band's former practice space, was once again tracked at Dark Art Audio in Madison, TN. Inter Arma show off their wide array of influences, tackling covers by Nine Inch Nails, Prince, Cro-Mags, and more. Garbers Days Revisited sees Inter Arma redefining the very aspects of the music that inspired and influenced them from their very beginnings.

"Hunter Thompson used to punch out pages of Ernest Hemingway on his typewriter just to get the feeling of what it was like to write that way," drummer T.J. Childers comments. "The same can be said for anyone learning a great cover song: there's a lot to be deduced from the information there. Actually learning the songs can lead to inspirational, new musical ideas."

Inter Arma's inspiration can indeed be felt throughout the eight tracks therein; from the melancholic, spoken intro leading to the explosive, riff-heavy take on the Neil Young classic "Southern Man", to the nearly pitch-black metallic approach of Hüsker Dü's "The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill", every song on Garbers Days Revisited captures the sounds that make Inter Arma one of the scene's most unique and creative bands.

Childers continues, "Covers have been an integral part of Inter Arma since the beginning of the band and some of these songs have a direct lineage while others are a little more... obscure. As timing would have it, we hope this provides a bit of an escape for listeners, given the surreal circumstances we're in at the moment, because after all, great art should provide an escape which is part of why we chose to do this: sometimes you just wanna be runnin' down a dream..."

Tracklisting:

“Scarecrow” (Ministry cover)

“Southern Man” (Neil Young cover)

“Hard Times” (Cro-Mags cover)

“March Of The Pigs” (Nine Inch Nails cover)

“The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill” (Hüsker Dü cover)

“In League With Satan” (Venom cover)

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers cover)

“Purple Rain” (Prince cover)

“Southern Man”:

(Photo - Bibiana Reis)