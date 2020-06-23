INTER ARMA Streaming Cover Of PRINCE Classic "Purple Rain"; Audio

Richmond's Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, celebrate their past on Garbers Days Revisited, their new covers record, recorded in between tours in support of their critically acclaimed 2019 full-length Sulphur English. Listen to Inter Arma’s cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" below.

Says the band: "This was never meant to be heard publicly. It was meant to be outrageous- to be played late at night while laughing and drinking beer with our friends. Because that's what this is: Inter Arma covering the greatest pop song of the 1980s, and arguably of all time, by Prince, who HATED when people covered his music.

"The vocals were done in one take by the drummer and not pitch-corrected, because who else can sing like that? Prince. So we opted to stay honest and simple because we never thought that the general public would hear it. Once Relapse heard it there was a little bit of back and forth between the two camps and it was decided, reluctantly, to be included on the record.

"We hope everyone enjoys this and gets a little bit of a chuckle because I think we could all use that right about now. Stay safe, stay outrageous, BLM.”

Garbers Days Revisited is due out July 10 on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads/Streaming Services are available here.

Garbers Days Revisited, named after the band's former practice space, was once again tracked at Dark Art Audio in Madison, TN. Inter Arma show off their wide array of influences, tackling covers by Nine Inch Nails, Prince, Cro-Mags, and more. Garbers Days Revisited sees Inter Arma redefining the very aspects of the music that inspired and influenced them from their very beginnings.

"Hunter Thompson used to punch out pages of Ernest Hemingway on his typewriter just to get the feeling of what it was like to write that way," drummer T.J. Childers comments. "The same can be said for anyone learning a great cover song: there's a lot to be deduced from the information there. Actually learning the songs can lead to inspirational, new musical ideas."

Inter Arma's inspiration can indeed be felt throughout the eight tracks therein; from the melancholic, spoken intro leading to the explosive, riff-heavy take on the Neil Young classic "Southern Man", to the nearly pitch-black metallic approach of Hüsker Dü's "The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill", every song on Garbers Days Revisited captures the sounds that make Inter Arma one of the scene's most unique and creative bands.

Childers continues, "Covers have been an integral part of Inter Arma since the beginning of the band and some of these songs have a direct lineage while others are a little more... obscure. As timing would have it, we hope this provides a bit of an escape for listeners, given the surreal circumstances we're in at the moment, because after all, great art should provide an escape which is part of why we chose to do this: sometimes you just wanna be runnin' down a dream..."

Tracklisting:

“Scarecrow” (Ministry cover)

“Southern Man” (Neil Young cover)

“Hard Times” (Cro-Mags cover)

“March Of The Pigs” (Nine Inch Nails cover)

“The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill” (Hüsker Dü cover)

“In League With Satan” (Venom cover)

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers cover)

“Purple Rain” (Prince cover)

"March Of The Pigs":

“Southern Man”:

(Photo - Bibiana Reis)