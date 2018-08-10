INTERNAL BLEEDING - Corrupting Influence Album Due In October; Details Revealed

Pioneering New York death metal legends Internal Bleeding have returned with their devastatingly heavy sixth full length album Corrupting Influence, which will see an October 19th release via Unique Leader Records.

Featuring all of the raw, crushing, groove heavy aggression that fans have come to expect from the group, the album also sees Internal Bleeding continuing to push themselves and the sound that they help create in new and unexpected ways.

Founding guitarist Chris Pervelis commented, "Corrupting Influence is filled with all of the gut twisting heaviness and groove you'd expect from us, but there's also plenty of unexpected twists that take a listener to places we've never gone before. Additionally, the production is right where it should be - heavy as f*ck, organic and live sounding."

Guitarist Chris McCarthy added, "I grew up as a fan of IB, so I put everything in my ability to make this the sickest IB album ever."

The 9-track effort was produced by the band alongside Joe Cincotta at Full Force Studios (Suffocation, Dehumanized) in Ronkonkoma, NY, engineered by Cincotta, and features artwork by guitarist Chris Pervelis. Every song on Corrupting Influence shows the bands absolute dedication to their craft and demonstrates exactly why the band have found themselves at the top of the death metal underground for more than two decades.

Tracklisting:

"Compelled To Consume"

"Corrupting Influence"

"Fatal Dependency"

"Focus"

"Surrounded From The Inside"

"Unreality"

"Litany Of Insincerity"

"Final Justice"

"The Supreme Sacrifice"

Pre-order bundles for Corrupting Influence will be available in the coming weeks.

To coincide with the release of Corrupting Influence, Internal Bleeding will take part in the Bloodletting North America Tour XII along side Decrepit Birth, Arsis, Pyrexia, Angelmaker, and Within Destruction. Dates below.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Mirriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill