INTERNAL BLEEDING Drummer WILLIAM TOLLEY Passes Away

With heavy hearts, New York death metal pioneers Internal Bleeding have issued the following statement:

"Our drummer, the heartbeat of the band, William Tolley died today. There are ZERO WORDS to describe the loss. He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served. There will never be another like him. There are no words to describe the utter sadness and despair we feel right now. We love you Bill."

Further details are available via CBS New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Tolley's passing via Facebook: